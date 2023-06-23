Moroccan Style Carrot Salad

This recipe makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 pound carrots peeled, cut into ½ inch sticks, blanched
- ½ pound celery cut into ½ inch sticks and blanched
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground sumac
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- Salt to taste
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Boil salted water in a large pot on high heat. Cook the carrots and celery for two minutes, then drain and set aside in a large mixing bowl.
- Place a sauté pan on medium-high heat then add the oil followed by the curry, paprika, and sumac.
- Be sure not to burn the spices, and turn down heat, if necessary.
- Mix thoroughly, then add the honey, lemon juice and parsley.
- Finish with a pinch of salt. Remove from the heat, then pour the dressing over the carrots and celery.
- Toss then serve.