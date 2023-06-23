taste of today

Moroccan Style Carrot Salad

Carrot Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 4 servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots peeled, cut into ½ inch sticks, blanched
  • ½ pound celery cut into ½ inch sticks and blanched
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 2 teaspoons ground sumac
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 bunch parsley, chopped
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  1. Boil salted water in a large pot on high heat. Cook the carrots and celery for two minutes, then drain and set aside in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Place a sauté pan on medium-high heat then add the oil followed by the curry, paprika, and sumac.
  3. Be sure not to burn the spices, and turn down heat, if necessary.
  4. Mix thoroughly, then add the honey, lemon juice and parsley.
  5. Finish with a pinch of salt. Remove from the heat, then pour the dressing over the carrots and celery.
  6. Toss then serve.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us