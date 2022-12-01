taste of today

Mushroom and Bean Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Plate of Mushroom and Bean Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes three quarts.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup onion, small dice
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 8 ounces radicchio, chopped
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • 3 – 15-ounce cans of assorted beans (black, green pigeon, pink), rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup bottled balsamic salad dressing
  • ½ bunch chopped parsley

Instructions:

  • In a large sauté pan over high heat place the olive oil and onions. Cook for three to five minutes or until lightlt browned.
  • Stir in quartered mushrooms and cook for one to two minutes.
  • Add the chopped radicchio, stir well, and cook for one more minute.
  • Incorporate the dried cranberries.
  • Continue cooking until the radicchio is wilted.
  • Place the assorted beans, salad dressing and parsley in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine with the warm mushroom and radicchio mixture.
  • Serve immediately or chill and enjoy as a salad.

