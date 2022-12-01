Mushroom and Bean Salad

This recipe makes three quarts.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup onion, small dice
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
- 8 ounces radicchio, chopped
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 3 – 15-ounce cans of assorted beans (black, green pigeon, pink), rinsed and drained
- 1 cup bottled balsamic salad dressing
- ½ bunch chopped parsley
Instructions:
- In a large sauté pan over high heat place the olive oil and onions. Cook for three to five minutes or until lightlt browned.
- Stir in quartered mushrooms and cook for one to two minutes.
- Add the chopped radicchio, stir well, and cook for one more minute.
- Incorporate the dried cranberries.
- Continue cooking until the radicchio is wilted.
- Place the assorted beans, salad dressing and parsley in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine with the warm mushroom and radicchio mixture.
- Serve immediately or chill and enjoy as a salad.