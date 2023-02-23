Mushroom and Ham Salad

This recipe makes two to four portions.

Ingredients

1 pound button mushrooms, chopped and roasted with olive oil and salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup red onion, chopped

2 cups ham, chopped

2-3 tablespoons garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toss the mushrooms with oil and salt. Cook for 10 minutes or until browned, then cool in a large mixing bowl.

Place the tablespoon of oil and red onion in a medium-sized pot on medium-high heat. Cook until lightly caramelized, then add the ham. Cook for one to two minutes, then mix in the garlic.

Add another tablespoon of olive oil to the bowl with the cooled mushrooms, followed by the vinegar, maple syrup, parsley, and pepper. Thoroughly combine, then incorporate the ham and onion mixture.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

