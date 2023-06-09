New Orleans Style Red Beans

This recipe makes 4 portions.
Ingredients
- ¾ pound andouille sausage, chopped
- 8 ounces of bacon, chopped
- 8 ounces of chicken breast, chopped
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 large green pepper, diced about 1 cup
- 4 to 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon
- cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2 cans red beans, drained and rinsed
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Heat a heavy-bottomed pot on high heat.
- Add the oil followed by the andouille sausage, bacon and chicken. Cook on high, stirring occasionally for three to five minutes, or until lightly browned.
- Remove the meat from the pot and carefully set aside.
- In the pot, over medium-high heat add the onion, celery, and green pepper, then cook for three to five minutes to soften.
- Incorporate the garlic, cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano, bay leaf and onion powder and continue cooking for one minute. Pour in the chicken broth, turn the heat to high and return the meat to the pot.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then turn down the heat to medium-low and lightly simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Add the beans and return to a simmer. When the beans are hot, serve with white rice.