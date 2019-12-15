No Bake Coconut-Date Cookies

1 egg-large size

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4 Tbsp. butter (1/2 stick) cut into 4 pieces

1/4 cup chopped dates

2 cups rice crispy cereal (labeled gluten free)

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

In a heavy bottomed pot, whisk together the egg and sugar. Add the butter pieces. Cook over low heat stirring constantly until nearly simmering and reaches 180˚F.

Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the chopped dates. Stir in the rice cereal and coat evenly with the butter/sugar/egg mixture. Stir in the shredded coconut and evenly mix in. Let cool to to the touch.

Use a small cookie scoop for consistent rounds (purple #40 scoops will make 18 cookies) or use a heaping tablespoon measure. Squeeze together each ball to make sure they hold together and gently round up to a nice round ball shape. Place directly onto your serving platter and enjoy!

This recipe is gluten and nut free and makes about 18 cookies depending on your scoop size.

