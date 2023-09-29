taste of today

No bake mac and cheese

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Macaroni and cheese in a bowl
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 6 servings.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon curry powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon dry thyme
  • ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • ½ pound ditalini pasta, cooked until al dente in boiling salted water, strained and set aside
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Cook and set aside the pasta.
  2. In a large pot on high heat combine the lemon juice and baking soda. Whisk while it bubbles, then add the salt, curry powder, pepper, thyme, and pepper flakes.
  3. Mix and bring to a simmer.
  4. Whisk in the cheddar and parmesan cheese and continue stirring until the mixture is smooth. Add the butter and cooked pasta.
  5. Finish with the maple syrup. Once the pasta is fully coated and warm, serve.

