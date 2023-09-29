No bake mac and cheese

This recipe makes 6 servings.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon dry thyme
- ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ pound ditalini pasta, cooked until al dente in boiling salted water, strained and set aside
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
Instructions
- Cook and set aside the pasta.
- In a large pot on high heat combine the lemon juice and baking soda. Whisk while it bubbles, then add the salt, curry powder, pepper, thyme, and pepper flakes.
- Mix and bring to a simmer.
- Whisk in the cheddar and parmesan cheese and continue stirring until the mixture is smooth. Add the butter and cooked pasta.
- Finish with the maple syrup. Once the pasta is fully coated and warm, serve.