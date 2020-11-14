taste of today

Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for making olive oil mashed potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 4 pounds of red potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon of coarse ground sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup good quality extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

2 hours ago

Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

taste of today Nov 7

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon, and Honey

Wash potatoes well and place in a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a simmer. Simmer gently for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are cooked.

Strain into a large colander in the sink. Let sit and steam for 2 minutes.

Transfer back to pot and mash with a large fork or potato masher. Season with sea salt and pepper.

Next, drizzle half the olive oil on to the potatoes and fold in. Repeat with the rest of the oil and chicken broth. Mix well.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

This recipe makes about 8 cups.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipeolive oil mashed potatoes
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us