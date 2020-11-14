Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for making olive oil mashed potatoes.

Ingredients:

4 pounds of red potatoes

1 tablespoon of coarse ground sea salt

1/4 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper

1/2 cup good quality extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chicken broth

Instructions:

Wash potatoes well and place in a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a simmer. Simmer gently for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are cooked.

Strain into a large colander in the sink. Let sit and steam for 2 minutes.

Transfer back to pot and mash with a large fork or potato masher. Season with sea salt and pepper.

Next, drizzle half the olive oil on to the potatoes and fold in. Repeat with the rest of the oil and chicken broth. Mix well.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

This recipe makes about 8 cups.