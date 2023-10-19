taste of today

One pot chicken, onions, and potatoes

Metro Bis

2 tablespoons oil
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
1 extra large onion, cut into 3/4 inch slices
2 potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch fries
Salt and coarse ground pepper to taste
1 cup red wine

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place a Dutch oven or oven-proof pot on a burner on medium-high heat. Add the oil and wait until it is hot. Then place the chicken, skin-side down, in the pot and sear for 3-5 minutes or until browned and crispy. Flip and cook the other side for 3-5 minutes. Remove the chicken and reserve. Place the onions in a single layer on the bottom of the pot. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the potatoes, then top with chicken. Pour in the wine and place the cover on the pot. Transfer to preheated oven. Place the lid slightly ajar on the pot, then cook for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Makes 2 servings.

