Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for onion topping for hot dogs.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon of oil
- 4 cups of sliced onions
- 4 tablespoons of tomato paste
- 1 cup of beer
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Heat the oil in a medium sized pot over high heat and then add the onions. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often, until the onions are lightly carmelized.
Stir in the tomato paste and fully coat the onions. Continue cooking for 1 minute.
Pour in the beer and then bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to medium.
Add the salt and sugar then continue cooking for approximately 3 to 5 minutes or until the mixture is slightly thickened.
Serve in a bowl as a topping for hot dogs or other grilled meats.
This recipe makes 8 servings.