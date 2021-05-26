taste of today

Onion Topping for Hot Dogs

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for onion topping for hot dogs.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 4 cups of sliced onions
  • 4 tablespoons of tomato paste
  • 1 cup of beer
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon of sugar

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a medium sized pot over high heat and then add the onions. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often, until the onions are lightly carmelized.

Stir in the tomato paste and fully coat the onions. Continue cooking for 1 minute.

Pour in the beer and then bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to medium.

Add the salt and sugar then continue cooking for approximately 3 to 5 minutes or until the mixture is slightly thickened.

Serve in a bowl as a topping for hot dogs or other grilled meats.

This recipe makes 8 servings.

