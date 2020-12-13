In the summer, who doesn't enjoy the season's dynamic duo — vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh sweet corn?

Fall and winter, however, bring their own special crops, especially hardy root vegetables.

If you haven't tried turnips, it's time to try Chris's rendition. He adds chopped apple for sweetness and a touch of balsamic vinegar for zip.

Pan-Roasted Vegetable Salad

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cups of peeled and coarsely chopped rutabaga (1 medium)

2 cups of peeled and chopped carrots

2 cups of peeled and chopped beets

2 cups of peeled and coarsely chopped turnips (2 medium)

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 cup of cored and coarsely chopped apples

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

Fresh herbs for garnish

In a large skillet, heat olive oil until almost smoking.

Add rutabaga, turnips and salt, and cook over medium heat for 4 minutes.

Adjust heat to medium-high, add apple and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Continue cooking until turnips and rutabaga are tender but still al dente.

Just before serving, stir in balsamic vinegar.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings as a side dish.