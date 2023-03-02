Pasta with Clam Sauce

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
- 2 to 4 strips of bacon, chopped
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- ½ cup celery, small dice
- 4 to 5 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon dry oregano
- 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- One 14.5-ounce can of chopped tomatoes
- One 8-ounce bottle of clam juice
- Two 6.5-ounce cans of chopped clams, and reserved liquid
- 1 pound orecchiette pasta cooked in boiling salted water until al dente, drained and set aside
- ¼ to ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In a large pot on medium-high heat, cook the bacon until browned, for about four to five minutes.
- Add the onion and continue cooking for three to four minutes, or until translucent.
- Add the celery and garlic, then cook for an additional two minutes.
- Mix in the oregano and chili pepper flakes.
- Pour in the chopped tomatoes and cook for another five minutes or until the celery is soft.
- Then add the clam juice, the clams and the liquid the clams were stored in from the can.
- Toss in the pasta and simmer until the liquid is absorbed by the pasta.
- Mix in the cheese, then transfer to a serving platter.