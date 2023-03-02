Pasta with Clam Sauce

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

2 to 4 strips of bacon, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

½ cup celery, small dice

4 to 5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon dry oregano

1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes

One 14.5-ounce can of chopped tomatoes

One 8-ounce bottle of clam juice

Two 6.5-ounce cans of chopped clams, and reserved liquid

1 pound orecchiette pasta cooked in boiling salted water until al dente, drained and set aside

¼ to ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a large pot on medium-high heat, cook the bacon until browned, for about four to five minutes.

Add the onion and continue cooking for three to four minutes, or until translucent.

Add the celery and garlic, then cook for an additional two minutes.

Mix in the oregano and chili pepper flakes.

Pour in the chopped tomatoes and cook for another five minutes or until the celery is soft.

Then add the clam juice, the clams and the liquid the clams were stored in from the can.

Toss in the pasta and simmer until the liquid is absorbed by the pasta.

Mix in the cheese, then transfer to a serving platter.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.