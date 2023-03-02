taste of today

Pasta with Clam Sauce

By Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

  • 2 to 4 strips of bacon, chopped
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • ½ cup celery, small dice
  • 4 to 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dry oregano
  • 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • One 14.5-ounce can of chopped tomatoes
  • One 8-ounce bottle of clam juice
  • Two 6.5-ounce cans of chopped clams, and reserved liquid
  • 1 pound orecchiette pasta cooked in boiling salted water until al dente, drained and set aside
  • ¼ to ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

  • In a large pot on medium-high heat, cook the bacon until browned, for about four to five minutes.
  • Add the onion and continue cooking for three to four minutes, or until translucent.
  • Add the celery and garlic, then cook for an additional two minutes.
  • Mix in the oregano and chili pepper flakes.
  • Pour in the chopped tomatoes and cook for another five minutes or until the celery is soft.
  • Then add the clam juice, the clams and the liquid the clams were stored in from the can.
  • Toss in the pasta and simmer until the liquid is absorbed by the pasta.
  • Mix in the cheese, then transfer to a serving platter.

