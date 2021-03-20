Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pasta with clams and oysters.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup diced pepperoni
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup Spanish olives, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
- 1 (6.5-ounce) can clams, drained and juice reserved
- 1 (3.75-ounce) can smoked oysters
- 8 ounces cooked pasta shells
- Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Heat oil in a skillet. Add pepperoni and onion and sauté until pepperoni is browned and onion begins to soften.
Stir in garlic and olives and cook 1 minute. Stir in oregano and red pepper flakes.
Add bottled clam juice and reserved clam juice and bring to a simmer.
Stir in cooked pasta and cook, stirring, until pasta soaks up most of the pan juices. Stir in clams and smoked oysters.
This recipe makes 2 to 4 servings.