taste of today

Pasta with Clams and Oysters

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pasta with clams and oysters.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup diced pepperoni
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Spanish olives, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
  • 1 (6.5-ounce) can clams, drained and juice reserved
  • 1 (3.75-ounce) can smoked oysters
  • 8 ounces cooked pasta shells
  • Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Heat oil in a skillet. Add pepperoni and onion and sauté until pepperoni is browned and onion begins to soften.

Stir in garlic and olives and cook 1 minute. Stir in oregano and red pepper flakes.

Add bottled clam juice and reserved clam juice and bring to a simmer.

Stir in cooked pasta and cook, stirring, until pasta soaks up most of the pan juices. Stir in clams and smoked oysters.

This recipe makes 2 to 4 servings.

