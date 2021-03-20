Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pasta with clams and oysters.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup diced pepperoni

1/2 cup diced onion

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup Spanish olives, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon oregano

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice

1 (6.5-ounce) can clams, drained and juice reserved

1 (3.75-ounce) can smoked oysters

8 ounces cooked pasta shells

Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Heat oil in a skillet. Add pepperoni and onion and sauté until pepperoni is browned and onion begins to soften.

Stir in garlic and olives and cook 1 minute. Stir in oregano and red pepper flakes.

Add bottled clam juice and reserved clam juice and bring to a simmer.

Stir in cooked pasta and cook, stirring, until pasta soaks up most of the pan juices. Stir in clams and smoked oysters.

This recipe makes 2 to 4 servings.