Pasta With Garlic, Greens, Egg and Parmesan

2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 cup of small, diced onions

2-3 cloves of chopped garlic

1/4-1/2 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 head of baby boc choy, chopped small (an 8 ounce bag of spinach is a good substitute)

1/2 cup of white wine

juice of half a lemon

1 pound of cooked pasta

4 whipped eggs

1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Add oil, onion, garlic, chili flakes, and kosher salt to a large pan. Cook for about a minute on medium heat.

Next, add the chopped bok choy or spinach and stir in well. Pour in the white wine and lemon juice and bring to a simmer.

Now, add the cooked pasta and heat until hot all the way through. Stir in the egg and cook until almost set.

Finish with the cheese and adjust with salt if necessary.