Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pasta with puttanesca sauce.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 cup of minced red onion

8 cloves of garlic, minced

5 to 6 anchovies, minced

1/2 cup of white wine

1/4 cup of minced green olives

1/4 cup of minced kalamata olives

3 tablespoons of capers

a couple grinds of black pepper

3 cups of your favorite marinara sauce

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh oregano

1 pound (cooked until al dente) ditalini pasta, drained

1/4 to 1/2 cup of grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Instructions:

Heat over a medium low heat. Add the onion, garlic and 2 tablespoons of water. Cook on low heat until the onions and garlic are soft, which takes about 5 minutes.

Add the anchovies and cook for 1 minute, stirring often.

Pour in the wine and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half.

Stir in the olives and the capers. Mix well.

Add the black pepper and tomato sauce. Simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes or until the sauce thickens.

Stir in the chopped oregano.

Toss sauce with pasta and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Serve the dish immediately. This recipe serves about four people.