Pastelon/Puerto Rican lasagna

Make this with sweet plantain strips fried and placed between layers of savory meat and cheese.

Ingredients

Puerto Rican picadillo

5 ripe plantains (the darker the better); peeled and sliced into strips

2 eggs

2 cups Mozzarella cheese

Frying oil; enough to coat the bottom of your pan

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 onion

4 cloves of garlic; minced

1/4 cup Sofrito

1 pound ground beef 80/20

1 1/2 teaspoon Adobo seasoning

10 pimiento-stuffed olives; cut in half

2 bay leaf

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

Sofrito

1 yellow onion

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 head garlic

1 bunch Fresh cilantro

12 Ajies Dulces

6 leaves Recao

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon crushed oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

Preparation

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare Puerto Rican Picadillo (seasoned ground meat) Heat skillet at medium-high, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sauté onions, garlic, and sofrito until onions are translucent. Add ground beef Season with dry adobo. Brown the meat. Add olives, bay leaves, water, and tomato sauce, stir until well combined. Raise heat to bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and let simmer for another 15 minutes or until sauce thickens. Set aside.

Prepare the Maduro (sweet plantains) Heat a large frying pan with vegetable oil, just enough to coat the bottom. Fry plantains for two to three minutes on each side or until golden and slightly crispy. Drain on a plate with paper towel, set aside.



To assemble pastelon: