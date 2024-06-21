Pastelon/Puerto Rican lasagna

Make this with sweet plantain strips fried and placed between layers of savory meat and cheese.
Ingredients
Puerto Rican picadillo
- 5 ripe plantains (the darker the better); peeled and sliced into strips
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups Mozzarella cheese
- Frying oil; enough to coat the bottom of your pan
Puerto Rican picadillo
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 onion
- 4 cloves of garlic; minced
- 1/4 cup Sofrito
- 1 pound ground beef 80/20
- 1 1/2 teaspoon Adobo seasoning
- 10 pimiento-stuffed olives; cut in half
- 2 bay leaf
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup water
Sofrito
- 1 yellow onion
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 head garlic
- 1 bunch Fresh cilantro
- 12 Ajies Dulces
- 6 leaves Recao
- 2 tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon crushed oregano
- 1/2 cup olive oil
Preparation
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Prepare Puerto Rican Picadillo (seasoned ground meat)
- Heat skillet at medium-high, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Sauté onions, garlic, and sofrito until onions are translucent.
- Add ground beef
- Season with dry adobo.
- Brown the meat.
- Add olives, bay leaves, water, and tomato sauce, stir until well combined. Raise heat to bring to a boil.
- Lower heat to a simmer cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and let simmer for another 15 minutes or until sauce thickens. Set aside.
- Prepare the Maduro (sweet plantains)
- Heat a large frying pan with vegetable oil, just enough to coat the bottom.
- Fry plantains for two to three minutes on each side or until golden and slightly crispy.
- Drain on a plate with paper towel, set aside.
To assemble pastelon:
- Start with a layer of plantains
- Brush with eggs
- Then a layer of the picadillo
- Then a fistful of cheese
- Repeat.
- You want to finish with plantains and cheese.
- Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.