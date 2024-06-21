Taste of Today

Pastelon/Puerto Rican lasagna

Make this with sweet plantain strips fried and placed between layers of savory meat and cheese.

 Ingredients

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Puerto Rican picadillo

  • 5 ripe plantains (the darker the better); peeled and sliced into strips
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups Mozzarella cheese
  • Frying oil; enough to coat the bottom of your pan
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Puerto Rican picadillo

  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 onion
  • 4 cloves of garlic; minced
  • 1/4 cup Sofrito
  • 1 pound ground beef 80/20
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Adobo seasoning
  • 10 pimiento-stuffed olives; cut in half
  • 2 bay leaf
  • 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup water

Sofrito

  • 1 yellow onion
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 head garlic
  • 1 bunch Fresh cilantro
  • 12 Ajies Dulces
  • 6 leaves Recao
  • 2 tablespoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon crushed oregano
  • 1/2 cup olive oil

Preparation

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Prepare Puerto Rican Picadillo (seasoned ground meat)
    • Heat skillet at medium-high, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
    • Sauté onions, garlic, and sofrito until onions are translucent.
    • Add ground beef
    • Season with dry adobo.
    • Brown the meat.
    • Add olives, bay leaves, water, and tomato sauce, stir until well combined. Raise heat to bring to a boil.
    • Lower heat to a simmer cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and let simmer for another 15 minutes or until sauce thickens. Set aside.
  • Prepare the Maduro (sweet plantains)
    • Heat a large frying pan with vegetable oil, just enough to coat the bottom.
    • Fry plantains for two to three minutes on each side or until golden and slightly crispy.
    • Drain on a plate with paper towel, set aside.

To assemble pastelon:

  • Start with a layer of plantains
  • Brush with eggs
  • Then a layer of the picadillo
  • Then a fistful of cheese
  • Repeat.
  • You want to finish with plantains and cheese.
  • Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

This article tagged under:

Taste of Today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us