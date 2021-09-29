Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pickled vegetables.

Ingredients:

6 cups of white pickling vinegar

2 cups of sugar

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of mustard seed

1 tablespoon of coriander seed

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of curry powder

4 quarts of mixed vegetables (large chop - zucchini, summer squash, peppers, carrots and onions)

1 bunch of fresh dill

Instructions:

In a large pot on high heat, combine the vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, mustard seed, coriander seed, turmeric and curry powder. Bring to a boil.

Wash and chop vegetables and place into 4 one-quart Mason jars with the fresh dill.

Turn off the burner, ladle the hot pickling vinegar over the vegetables and let sit.

After it cools completely, place in the refrigerator for up to four weeks.