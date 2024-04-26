taste of today

Rasta pasta sauce

By Chef Phyllicia, Exquisite Flavors

This recipe makes three servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch thick strips
  • 1/2 cup orange bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch thick strips
  • 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup white cooking wine
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream, room temperature
  • 6 oz. cream cheese
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded. Divide in two
  • 1  tablespoon Exquisite Flavors Jerk Seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon Exquisite Flavors Adobo
  • Jerk chicken breast
  • 3 chicken breasts, cleaned and trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons jerk seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon Wing Wednesday
  • 1 tablespoon adobo
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in a skillet at medium temperature. Add butter.
  2. Sauté bell peppers and minced garlic.
  3. Pour in white cooking wine, let simmer for 45 to 60 seconds.
  4. Pour in coconut milk and heavy cream. Stir.
  5. Mix in cream cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Stir to prevent sticking,
  6. Add in jerk seasoning and adobo. Let the sauce simmer on low. Turn off after the cheese melts. Allow the sauce to thicken. Mix In boiled penne pasta or other noodles of choice and chicken.

