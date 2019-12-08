Really Good and Simple Cream Puffs

1 cup water

4 Tbsp. butter (half of a stick, cut into pieces)

1 cup all purpose flour

3 eggs-large size

1 cup heavy cream-very well chilled

3 Tbsp. powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

As needed powdered sugar to dust

Place the water and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a full boil. Add the flour all at once and stir vigorously until a ball forms. Turn heat to medium and continue to cook while stirring until the dough ball pulls away from the side of the pan.

Transfer into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Beat the eggs in a separate bowl. Add the eggs in three stages to the dough, mixing vigorously until smooth. When all the eggs are added, allow the dough to cool until firmer, about 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375˚F. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using a small ice cream scoop (#40 size is best) scoop onto the baking sheet, leaving at least 2” of space between each.

Bake in the oven until very well puffed and holding shape, about 15+ minutes. Check by removing one puff and place on the counter to see if it holds shape and does not collapse. Allow to cool.

Using a serrated knife carefully slice off the top third of the puff, save the tops to replace later. Clean out the centers to make space for more filling if necessary.

Whip the cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until stiff. Using a small scoop or spoon, fill each puff, place the top back on. Garnish with powdered sugar and enjoy!

This recipe makes about 18 cream puffs.

