Red pepper, white bean and feta dip

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Red pepper, white bean and feta dip in a bowl with vegetables on a plate
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 2 ½ cups.

Ingredients

  • 6 cloves garlic
  • One 14.5-ounce can of white beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup roasted peppers
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 to 6 dashes of Tabasco sauce or your favorite hot sauce

Instructions

  1. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade combine all of the ingredients.
  2. Pulse the mixture to start, then puree until smooth for approximately 1 minute.
  3. Serve with vegetables and chips or use as a sandwich spread.

