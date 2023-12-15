Red pepper, white bean and feta dip

This recipe makes 2 ½ cups.
Ingredients
- 6 cloves garlic
- One 14.5-ounce can of white beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup roasted peppers
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 4 to 6 dashes of Tabasco sauce or your favorite hot sauce
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade combine all of the ingredients.
- Pulse the mixture to start, then puree until smooth for approximately 1 minute.
- Serve with vegetables and chips or use as a sandwich spread.