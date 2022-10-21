Roasted Chicken Thighs

1/2 cup tomato juice

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

4 - 8 ounce chicken thighs, bone in and skin on

4 medium red potatoes, quartered

1 cup carrots, cut into 2 inch sticks

1 cup pitted dates or dried plums

1 cup assorted olives, pitted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the tomato juice, curry, paprika, tomato paste, olive oil, and vinegar. With tongs, place each piece of chicken into the mixture, flip over, then reserve on a plate. (Chicken can be stored for up to 4 hours, covered in the refrigerator for maximum flavor or used immediately.)

In the same mixing bowl, add the potatoes, carrots, dates and olives. Stir to fully coat the vegetables, then place at the bottom of a large roasting pan. Top with the evenly placed chicken. Place in the preheated oven, uncovered. Baste the chicken with the pan drippings every 15 minutes. Cook for 45 minutes or until the chicken in thoroughly cooked, then serve chicken and vegetables.

Makes 4 servings.