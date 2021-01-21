taste of today

Roasted Pumpkin and Ham

  • 2 – 2 pounds pumpkin peeled, seeded and cut into ¾ inch dice
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons rubbed sage
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup ham cut into ½ inch dice

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl toss together the diced pumpkin, kosher salt, rubbed sage, honey, oil, and diced ham. Spread the mixture on 2-3 sheet pans in an even layer. Place in oven and bake for 60 - 90 minutes or until soft. Transfer to a large serving bowl. Makes 8-12 portions.

