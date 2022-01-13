Roasted Tomatoes

This recipe makes two to four side portions.
Ingredients:
- 2 pints assorted grape tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 Tsp. ground, black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh herbs, parsley, sage, rosemary
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Rinse the tomatoes under cold running water, allow to dry briefly in a
- colander and then dry them off with a paper towel.
- Line the bottom of a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone pad. This liner will make it easier to remove any tomatoes that might otherwise stick to the baking sheet.
- In a medium bowl, mix together all of the ingredients, thoroughly coating the tomatoes.
- Spread the tomatoes evenly across the lined baking sheet to allow for airflow.
- Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Cook for 15 minutes or until the tomatoes are lightly wrinkled, like big raisins.
- Serve on top of bread for bruschetta, in pasta, on salad, or as a side dish to meat or fish.