taste of today

Roasted Tomatoes

By Chef Chris Prosperi

NBC Universal, Inc.

This recipe makes two to four side portions.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pints assorted grape tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 Tsp. ground, black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh herbs, parsley, sage, rosemary

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Rinse the tomatoes under cold running water, allow to dry briefly in a
  • colander and then dry them off with a paper towel.
  • Line the bottom of a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone pad. This liner will make it easier to remove any tomatoes that might otherwise stick to the baking sheet.
  • In a medium bowl, mix together all of the ingredients, thoroughly coating the tomatoes.
  • Spread the tomatoes evenly across the lined baking sheet to allow for airflow.
  • Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Cook for 15 minutes or until the tomatoes are lightly wrinkled, like big raisins.
  • Serve on top of bread for bruschetta, in pasta, on salad, or as a side dish to meat or fish.

