Salted Caramel Sauce

This recipe makes 5 cups.

Ingredients

4 cups sugar

½ cup water

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon flakey sea salt

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Place the sugar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Turn the heat to high. Pour in water and lemon juice. Add the sea salt and gently stir to incorporate. Turn the heat down to medium-high and cook until a medium, dark brown for approximately 15 minutes. Make sure the mixture does not burn. Do not stir the mixture while cooking. Once the caramel is brown, remove from the heat. Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in the cream, then mix well. Place in glass jars, and allow to cool completely. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

