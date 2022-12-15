Salted Caramel Sauce

This recipe makes 5 cups.
Ingredients
- 4 cups sugar
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon flakey sea salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Place the sugar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Turn the heat to high. Pour in water and lemon juice. Add the sea salt and gently stir to incorporate.
- Turn the heat down to medium-high and cook until a medium, dark brown for approximately 15 minutes. Make sure the mixture does not burn. Do not stir the mixture while cooking.
- Once the caramel is brown, remove from the heat. Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Pour in the cream, then mix well.
- Place in glass jars, and allow to cool completely.
- Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
