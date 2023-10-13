taste of today

Sausage and grapes

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Roasted Sausage and Grapes Pic
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 ½ cups red seedless grapes
  • 8 cooked assorted sausage links: chicken andouille, chicken and garlic, chicken and tomatoes
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup red wine

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the oil in a large, oven-proof skillet on high heat.
  2. Add the grapes then cook for one to two minutes.
  3. Please the sausage on top of the grapes, then pour in the balsamic vinegar and wine. Bring the liquid to a full simmer, then place the skillet into the preheated 375-degree oven.
  4. Roast for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven, flip over the sausages, and return to the oven. Cook for another 15 minutes.
  5. Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed rice.

