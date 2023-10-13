Sausage and grapes

This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 ½ cups red seedless grapes
- 8 cooked assorted sausage links: chicken andouille, chicken and garlic, chicken and tomatoes
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup red wine
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the oil in a large, oven-proof skillet on high heat.
- Add the grapes then cook for one to two minutes.
- Please the sausage on top of the grapes, then pour in the balsamic vinegar and wine. Bring the liquid to a full simmer, then place the skillet into the preheated 375-degree oven.
- Roast for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven, flip over the sausages, and return to the oven. Cook for another 15 minutes.
- Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed rice.