Sausage & Sauerkraut

Chef Chris Prosperi teaches you how to make sausage & sauerkraut.

Instructions:

  • 6 smoked sausages
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • ½ cup chopped carrot
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • 4 ounces white wine
  • 1-2 pound bag of sauerkraut drained and rinsed 
  • ¼ cup white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Place the sausage links in a large pot on medium high heat with 1 tablespoon oil and sear on all sides. Remove and let rest. Then add to the pot the onion, carrot and celery and cook for 3-5 minutes.

Pour in wine and let reduce by ½. Then add the rinsed sauerkraut, sugar and pepper. Place the sausage back in the pot and cover. Cook for 10-15 minutes on low. Taste and add salt if needed.

This makes 6 servings.

