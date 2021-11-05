Chef Chris Prosperi teaches you how to make sausage & sauerkraut.
Instructions:
- 6 smoked sausages
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped carrot
- ½ cup chopped celery
- 4 ounces white wine
- 1-2 pound bag of sauerkraut drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Place the sausage links in a large pot on medium high heat with 1 tablespoon oil and sear on all sides. Remove and let rest. Then add to the pot the onion, carrot and celery and cook for 3-5 minutes.
Pour in wine and let reduce by ½. Then add the rinsed sauerkraut, sugar and pepper. Place the sausage back in the pot and cover. Cook for 10-15 minutes on low. Taste and add salt if needed.
This makes 6 servings.