Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a scrambled eggs

Instructions:

1 tablespoon of butter

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon minced chives

3 tablespoons diced tomato

¼ teaspoon kosher slat

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Place a medium skillet on medium high heat. Add the butter and allow it to melt.

Crack the eggs into a small mixing bowl and stir vigorously with a fork. Add the chives, tomatoes and seasoning.

Stir the ingredients with a fork to combine. Turn off the heat once the butter is melted and frothy but not browned. Add the eggs. Return the heat to medium high.

With a rubber spatula, stir continuously in small circles as the eggs begin to cook. Add the cheese, continuing to stir in circles until the eggs are thoroughly cooked.

Remove from heat and serve immediately. This serves 1-2 servings.