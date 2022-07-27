Shaved Cucumber Carrot Salad

1 pound small carrots

1 medium English cucumber

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley

With a horseshoe peeler, remove the outer skin of the carrots and cucumber then discard. Place the carrot on a cutting board and peel long flat ribbons the entire length of the root. Continue to peel until the carrot becomes too small. Place the ribbons in a large mixing bowl. Repeat the procedure with the cucumber and rotate while peeling, avoiding the seeds. Discard the inner core of seeds then add the cucumber ribbons to the bowl of carrots.

In a small sauté pan on medium-high heat, place the curry powder, olive oil, sugar, and vinegar. Bring to a slow simmer while constantly stirring to combine. Remove from the heat as soon as the sugar is dissolved, approximately 2 minutes. Immediately toss the dressing with the carrots and cucumbers. Incorporate the salt, onions, and parsley. Adjust seasoning with additional salt, if necessary.

Makes 2 quarts.