taste of today

Shrimp and White Bean Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for shrimp and white bean salad.

Ingredients:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 large Vidalia onion, peeled and chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 1 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
  • 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 (15.5-ounce) cans of white beans
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley
  • Juice of one lemon and one lime

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Sep 1

Pan Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

taste of today Sep 1

Tomato Tuna Salad

Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and carrot. Cook until they begin to soften.

Add zucchini and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in pepper flakes, coriander and salt.

Add shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until they turn pink and are fully cooked.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the white beans, tomato, parsley and lemon and lime juices.

Add the shrimp mixture to the pan once it is cooked.

Serve immediately or chill before serving.

This recipe serves six to eight people.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipeshrimp and white bean salad
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us