Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for shrimp and white bean salad.

Ingredients:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 large Vidalia onion, peeled and chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 medium zucchini, chopped

1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of ground coriander

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 (15.5-ounce) cans of white beans

1 tomato, chopped

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

Juice of one lemon and one lime

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and carrot. Cook until they begin to soften.

Add zucchini and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in pepper flakes, coriander and salt.

Add shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until they turn pink and are fully cooked.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the white beans, tomato, parsley and lemon and lime juices.

Add the shrimp mixture to the pan once it is cooked.

Serve immediately or chill before serving.

This recipe serves six to eight people.