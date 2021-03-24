Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for shrimp salad.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1 pound of cooked shrimp

1/4 cup of diced red onion

1/4 cup of diced celery

1 tablespoon of fresh chives

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of Old Bay seafood seasoning

2 tablespoons of lime juice

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1/2 cup of regular or low fat sour cream

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and mix until fully incorporated.

For optimal flavor, cover and place in the refrigerator for 30 to 40 minutes and then enjoy.

This recipe makes about 6 cups of shrimp salad.