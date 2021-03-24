Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for shrimp salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of cooked shrimp
- 1/4 cup of diced red onion
- 1/4 cup of diced celery
- 1 tablespoon of fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of Old Bay seafood seasoning
- 2 tablespoons of lime juice
- 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup of regular or low fat sour cream
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Combine all of the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and mix until fully incorporated.
For optimal flavor, cover and place in the refrigerator for 30 to 40 minutes and then enjoy.
This recipe makes about 6 cups of shrimp salad.