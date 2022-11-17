taste of today

Simple Cranberry Sauce

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Bowl of cranberry sauce
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 2 ¼ cups.  

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 12-ounce bag of cranberries, rinsed well
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions:

  • Place the washed cranberries in a saucepan on medium-high heat.
  • Combine with the orange juice, sugar, salt and lemon zest.
  • Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Simmer for 35 minutes, stirring occasionally and making sure the heat is neither too high nor too low.
  • The berries will pop open and form a sauce.
  • Allow to cool then serve for a chunky sauce. Or transfer to a food processor and blend well for a smooth sauce.

