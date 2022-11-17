Simple Cranberry Sauce

This recipe makes 2 ¼ cups.
Ingredients:
- 1 – 12-ounce bag of cranberries, rinsed well
- 1 cup orange juice
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Zest of 1 lemon
Instructions:
- Place the washed cranberries in a saucepan on medium-high heat.
- Combine with the orange juice, sugar, salt and lemon zest.
- Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Simmer for 35 minutes, stirring occasionally and making sure the heat is neither too high nor too low.
- The berries will pop open and form a sauce.
- Allow to cool then serve for a chunky sauce. Or transfer to a food processor and blend well for a smooth sauce.