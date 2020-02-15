Simple Tomato Soup

- 1 tablespoon of oil
- 1 cup of chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 cup sherry or dry white wine
- 2 28-ounce cans of tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of cream
- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
Heat a 4-quart pot on medium heat. Add the oil and sweat the onions on low heat until translucent. (It should take about 5-7 minutes.)
Next, add the sherry or wine and simmer until it reduces to almost dry.
Stir in the canned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes.
At this point, puree with your immersion blender until smooth.
Stir in the 1/2 cup of cream and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes longer.
Season with salt and pepper.
Garnish with toasted croutons, parmesan cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich.
This recipe makes about 8 to 10 portions.