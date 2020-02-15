Simple Tomato Soup

1 tablespoon of oil

1 cup of chopped onion

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup sherry or dry white wine

2 28-ounce cans of tomatoes

1/2 cup of cream

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

Heat a 4-quart pot on medium heat. Add the oil and sweat the onions on low heat until translucent. (It should take about 5-7 minutes.)

Next, add the sherry or wine and simmer until it reduces to almost dry.

Stir in the canned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

At this point, puree with your immersion blender until smooth.

Stir in the 1/2 cup of cream and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes longer.

Season with salt and pepper.

Garnish with toasted croutons, parmesan cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich.

This recipe makes about 8 to 10 portions.