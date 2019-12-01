Skillet of Potato Skins With Turkey, Sweet Onion and Cheddar Cheese

2 cups potato skin peelings- peel potatoes thickly so skins have some potato

4 Tbsp. canola oil

1 1/2 cups thinly sliced white onion

1 cup cooked turkey meat

2 pepperoncini-cut finely

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

To taste salt and black pepper

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss the potato skins with the canola oil, seasoning to taste with salt and pepper. Spread out evenly in 12” cast iron skillet and roast in the oven for about 15 minutes or until golden. If some of the skins at the edges of the pan brown quicker, stir to even out the cooking.

Stir in the onion, turkey, and pepperoncini and place back in the oven and bake for another 10 minutes. Top with the shredded cheese and bake for another 5 minutes to melt and brown if desired. Enjoy!

This recipe serves four people.

