Smash Beef Taco

This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients
- ½ pound ground beef
- ¼ cup onion, minced
- ½ jalapeno, minced
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- Six 6-inch flour tortilla
- 1 teaspoon oil
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Salsa and sour cream for topping
Instructions
- Place the ground beef in a medium mixing bowl then add the onion, jalapeno, salt and pepper. Mix well.
- Remove a golf-ball-sized piece of the mixture and flatten it on top of a tortilla.
- Heat a large, nonstick pan over medium-high heat and add the oil.
- Continue portioning and smashing the mixture until the meat is gone and each of the tortillas is covered.
- Place the tortillas, one at a time, in the pan with the meat side down. Press down with a spatula to flatten. After the tortilla has cooked for 30 to 45 seconds, carefully loosen the beef with a spatula allowing the tortilla to slide easily in the pan.
- Flip the tortilla and beef over with a spatula then top with roughly a tablespoon of cheese. Once the cheese is melted and the beef is cooked, remove from the pan.
- Repeat with the remaining tortillas, adding more oil as necessary if the pan becomes dry.
- Top each tortilla with salsa and sour cream, then serve immediately.