Smash Beef Taco

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Smash Tacos
Metro Bis

This recipe makes six servings.

Ingredients

  • ½ pound ground beef
  • ¼ cup onion, minced
  • ½ jalapeno, minced
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Six 6-inch flour tortilla
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Salsa and sour cream for topping

Instructions

  1. Place the ground beef in a medium mixing bowl then add the onion, jalapeno, salt and pepper. Mix well.
  2. Remove a golf-ball-sized piece of the mixture and flatten it on top of a tortilla.
  3. Heat a large, nonstick pan over medium-high heat and add the oil.
  4. Continue portioning and smashing the mixture until the meat is gone and each of the tortillas is covered.
  5. Place the tortillas, one at a time, in the pan with the meat side down. Press down with a spatula to flatten. After the tortilla has cooked for 30 to 45 seconds, carefully loosen the beef with a spatula allowing the tortilla to slide easily in the pan.
  6. Flip the tortilla and beef over with a spatula then top with roughly a tablespoon of cheese. Once the cheese is melted and the beef is cooked, remove from the pan.
  7. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, adding more oil as necessary if the pan becomes dry.
  8. Top each tortilla with salsa and sour cream, then serve immediately.

