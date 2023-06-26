taste of today

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four side servings.

Ingredients

  • 2 English cucumbers
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 red pepper, small diced
  • ¾ cup roasted unsalted peanuts
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons garlic, minced

Instructions

  1. Place the cucumbers on a cutting board and cut off the ends.
  2. Hold the flat side of the knife against the cucumber, then carefully bang on the knife to smash the vegetable. Move the knife down the length of the cucumber, banging until the end is reached. Rough chop the cucumber into I-inch pieces, then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Toss with the sugar and let sit for 10 minutes.
  3. Drain the liquid from the bowl. Add the red pepper, peanuts, salt, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, chili pepper flakes, and garlic.
  4. Thoroughly combine then let rest for up to 1 hour for the flavors to combine. Toss and serve.

