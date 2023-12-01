taste of today

Spicy green beans

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
  • 4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup onion, small dice
  • 1 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 pound of green beans. trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces, blanched in boiling salted water for 1 minute.

Instructions

  1. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Stir in the chili flakes, ginger and garlic, then cook for 1 minute.
  2. Add the onion and peanuts and continue cooking for an additional minute.
  3. Pour in the vinegar, soy sauce, sesame, oil, and maple syrup.
  4. Turn the heat up and bring to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the sauce is thick.
  5. Mix in the green beans. Make sure the green beans are fully coated with the sauce and hot, then serve.

