Spicy green beans

This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
- 4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup onion, small dice
- 1 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 pound of green beans. trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces, blanched in boiling salted water for 1 minute.
Instructions
- In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Stir in the chili flakes, ginger and garlic, then cook for 1 minute.
- Add the onion and peanuts and continue cooking for an additional minute.
- Pour in the vinegar, soy sauce, sesame, oil, and maple syrup.
- Turn the heat up and bring to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the sauce is thick.
- Mix in the green beans. Make sure the green beans are fully coated with the sauce and hot, then serve.