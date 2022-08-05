Spicy Pickled Zucchini

This recipe makes one quart.
Ingredients:
- 2 small zucchini, about 1 pound a piece
- 2 cups white vinegar
- 1 cups water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1-2 small jalapeno, sliced
- 1 small red onion sliced thin, about 1 cup
Instructions:
- Cut zucchini in thick slices and place in a heat-resistant glass or plastic container.
- In a medium pot on medium-high heat, add the white vinegar, water, sugar, salt, curry powder, mustard seeds and chili flakes.
- Top the zucchini with thinly sliced red onion and jalapeno pepper.
- When the vinegar mixture comes to a simmer, carefully pour the hot liquid over the zucchini. Let rest for an hour.
- Push the vegetables down with a fork to be fully submerged or remove and discard some of the zucchini.
- Refrigerate overnight, then serve.
- Will keep refrigerated for two weeks.