Spicy Pickled Zucchini
Metro Bis

This recipe makes one quart.

Ingredients:

  • 2 small zucchini, about 1 pound a piece
  • 2 cups white vinegar
  • 1 cups water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 1-2 small jalapeno, sliced
  • 1 small red onion sliced thin, about 1 cup

Instructions:

  • Cut zucchini in thick slices and place in a heat-resistant glass or plastic container.
  • In a medium pot on medium-high heat, add the white vinegar, water, sugar, salt, curry powder, mustard seeds and chili flakes.
  • Top the zucchini with thinly sliced red onion and jalapeno pepper.
  • When the vinegar mixture comes to a simmer, carefully pour the hot liquid over the zucchini. Let rest for an hour.
  • Push the vegetables down with a fork to be fully submerged or remove and discard some of the zucchini.
  • Refrigerate overnight, then serve.
  • Will keep refrigerated for two weeks.

