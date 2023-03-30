Spicy Turkey Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

This recipe makes four portions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 cups onion, diced
- 1 cup carrot, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 4 to 5 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 to 13 ounce turkey kielbasa, chopped
- 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 to 3 teaspoons sriracha hot sauce
- ¾ cup white wine
- 1 to 2 pound bag sauerkraut, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Instructions
- Heat the oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Then add the onions and cook until translucent.
- Mix in the carrots, celery and garlic. Cook for two to three minutes.
- Stir in the chili pepper flakes, paprika, and hot sauce. Then pour in the wine followed by the sauerkraut. Finish with the vinegar and sugar, then mix thoroughly.
- Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Cover the lid and cook for 30 to 45 minutes.
- Serve with crusty bread.