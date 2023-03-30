taste of today

Spicy Turkey Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis and Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 2 cups onion, diced
  • 1 cup carrot, chopped
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 4 to 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 to 13 ounce turkey kielbasa, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons sriracha hot sauce
  • ¾ cup white wine
  • 1 to 2 pound bag sauerkraut, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Then add the onions and cook until translucent.
  2. Mix in the carrots, celery and garlic. Cook for two to three minutes.
  3. Stir in the chili pepper flakes, paprika, and hot sauce. Then pour in the wine followed by the sauerkraut. Finish with the vinegar and sugar, then mix thoroughly.
  4. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Cover the lid and cook for 30 to 45 minutes.
  5. Serve with crusty bread.

