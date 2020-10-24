Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a spinach and egg salad.
Ingredients for the salad:
- 8 ounce bag of spinach, washed and de-steamed
- 12 ounce bag of bean sprouts
- 4 plum tomatoes, chopped
- 8 strips bacon, chopped and cooked crispy
- 8 eggs
Ingredients for the vinaigrette:
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
To make vinaigrette:
Place all ingredients in a plastic 1/2 pint deli container and firmly snap on the lid. Shake well.
To make salad:
In a large mixing bowl toss together the spinach, bean sprouts, chopped tomato, and cooked bacon and set aside.
Place eggs in a medium sized sauce pan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a simmer on high heat. Set timer for 2-5 minutes depending on the desired doneness of the egg. (We did soft boiled for 2 minutes.) Lower heat to simmer gently.
Now toss the salad with the prepared vinaigrette and divide into 4 large entrée plates. Drain eggs and peel carefully under cold running water.
Carefully cut eggs in half and place on top of the individual tossed salad.