Spinach and Egg Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a spinach and egg salad.

Ingredients for the salad:

  • 8 ounce bag of spinach, washed and de-steamed 
  • 12 ounce bag of bean sprouts
  • 4 plum tomatoes, chopped 
  • 8 strips bacon, chopped and cooked crispy
  • 8 eggs 

Ingredients for the vinaigrette:

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

To make vinaigrette:

Place all ingredients in a plastic 1/2 pint deli container and firmly snap on the lid. Shake well.   

To make salad:

In a large mixing bowl toss together the spinach, bean sprouts, chopped tomato, and cooked bacon and set aside.

Place eggs in a medium sized sauce pan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a simmer on high heat. Set timer for 2-5 minutes depending on the desired doneness of the egg. (We did soft boiled for 2 minutes.) Lower heat to simmer gently.

Now toss the salad with the prepared vinaigrette and divide into 4 large entrée plates.  Drain eggs and peel carefully under cold running water. 

Carefully cut eggs in half and place on top of the individual tossed salad. 

