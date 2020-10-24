Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a spinach and egg salad.

Ingredients for the salad:

8 ounce bag of spinach, washed and de-steamed

12 ounce bag of bean sprouts

4 plum tomatoes, chopped

8 strips bacon, chopped and cooked crispy

8 eggs

Ingredients for the vinaigrette:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

To make vinaigrette:

Place all ingredients in a plastic 1/2 pint deli container and firmly snap on the lid. Shake well.

To make salad:

In a large mixing bowl toss together the spinach, bean sprouts, chopped tomato, and cooked bacon and set aside.

Place eggs in a medium sized sauce pan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a simmer on high heat. Set timer for 2-5 minutes depending on the desired doneness of the egg. (We did soft boiled for 2 minutes.) Lower heat to simmer gently.

Now toss the salad with the prepared vinaigrette and divide into 4 large entrée plates. Drain eggs and peel carefully under cold running water.

Carefully cut eggs in half and place on top of the individual tossed salad.