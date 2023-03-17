Spring Cabbage Salad

This recipe makes six side servings.
Ingredients
- 1 small head of green cabbage, cut in half, cored and chopped into ¾ inch pieces
- 2 cups radicchio, chopped
- 2 cups endive, chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
- 1 cup favorite Italian salad dressing
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly incorporate.
- Cover and place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes.
- Mix well then serve.