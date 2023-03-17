taste of today

Spring Cabbage Salad

Metro Bis

This recipe makes six side servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 small head of green cabbage, cut in half, cored and chopped into ¾ inch pieces
  • 2 cups radicchio, chopped
  • 2 cups endive, chopped
  • ½ cup celery, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1 cup favorite Italian salad dressing
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly incorporate.
  • Cover and place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes.
  • Mix well then serve.

