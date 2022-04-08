Spring Pea & Prosciutto Pasta

1 pound ditalini pasta - cooked in boiling salted water and drained

1.5 cups reserved pasta cooking water

1 tablespoon oil

6 slices prosciutto chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup tomatoes seeded and diced

1 cup frozen baby peas

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Cook the pasta in boiling salted water until al dente, approximately 10 minutes. Before straining, remove 1.5 cups of pasta water and set it aside. Drain pasta and let rest in the colander. In a large pot, add the oil, chopped prosciutto, and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes and peas and cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in the cooked pasta. Pour in the reserved pasta water then bring to a simmer. Heat for 3-5 minutes until the pasta is hot and ready to serve. Stir in the cheese, salt, pepper, and maple syrup.

Makes 8-10 servings.