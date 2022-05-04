This recipe makes four side servings.
Ingredients for Spring Pea Puree
2 quarts water
1 tablespoon salt
4 cups Spring peas
¼ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Get More Taste of Today Recipes
Instructions for Spring Pea Puree
Bring the water and 1 tablespoon of salt to a boil on high heat in a 6-quart pot.
Pour in the shelled peas and return to a simmer.
As soon as the peas begin to simmer, for approximately 45 seconds, strain and place in the bowl of a food processor while warm.
Heat the butter and cream on the stove or microwave until the butter is melted.
Turn on the food processor and add the 1 teaspoon of salt.
Pour in the melted butter and cream to make a chunky mixture. Continue to purée until it is the desired consistency. then serve.