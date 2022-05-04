taste of today

Spring Pea Puree

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Photo of Spring pea puree
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four side servings.

Ingredients for Spring Pea Puree

2 quarts water

1 tablespoon salt

4 cups Spring peas

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions for Spring Pea Puree

Bring the water and 1 tablespoon of salt to a boil on high heat in a 6-quart pot.

Pour in the shelled peas and return to a simmer.

As soon as the peas begin to simmer, for approximately 45 seconds, strain and place in the bowl of a food processor while warm.

Heat the butter and cream on the stove or microwave until the butter is melted.

Turn on the food processor and add the 1 teaspoon of salt.

Pour in the melted butter and cream to make a chunky mixture. Continue to purée until it is the desired consistency. then serve.

