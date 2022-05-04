This recipe makes four side servings.

Ingredients for Spring Pea Puree

2 quarts water

1 tablespoon salt

4 cups Spring peas

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions for Spring Pea Puree

Bring the water and 1 tablespoon of salt to a boil on high heat in a 6-quart pot.

Pour in the shelled peas and return to a simmer.

As soon as the peas begin to simmer, for approximately 45 seconds, strain and place in the bowl of a food processor while warm.

Heat the butter and cream on the stove or microwave until the butter is melted.

Turn on the food processor and add the 1 teaspoon of salt.

Pour in the melted butter and cream to make a chunky mixture. Continue to purée until it is the desired consistency. then serve.

