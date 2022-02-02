taste of today

Stuffed Pork Loin

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for stuffed pork loin.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of Yukon potatoes, 1" dice
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon of Kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 to 3 pound pork loin roast
  • 15 dried plums
  • 1 tablespoon of Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons of water

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper and set aside.

Place the pork loin on the cutting board and make 5 slits in the top about 3/4 down into the loin. Move the knife back and forth to make a little pocket.

Fill each pocket with 5 dried plums. Season the outside of the loin with salt and pepper.

Place the pork in a roasting pan. Add the potatoes and water then roast in the over for 1 to 1 and 1/4 hours or until the internal temperature is 145 degrees.

This recipe makes 4 servings.

