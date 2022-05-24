Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for summer slaw.

Ingredients:

1 red pepper, deseeded, trimmed and chopped

1/4 cup of red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 medium-sized head of green cabbage (about 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 tablespoons of chopped, fresh parsley

Instructions:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the beaker of a blender, place the pepper, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, red wine vinegar and oil. Turn on high and puree until a creamy dressing is formed.

Remove the tough outer leaves of the cabbage and discard. Cut the cabbage in half top to bottom and then remove the core. Cut each half into 3/4 inch dice. Place the cabbage in a large bowl then toss with 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 tablespoon of sugar.

Let stand for at least 20 minutes then pour off excess water. Mix in the parsley.

Combine the dressing with the drained cabbage, let sit for another 20 minutes then adjust seasoning with salt, if necessary. Store in a sealed container for two days or serve immediately.

This recipe makes about 1 quart.