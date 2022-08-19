taste of today

Summer Squash Pasta

By Chris Prosperi

Chris Prosperi

1 pound penne pasta
4 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon oil
1 cup white onion, small dice
1/2 cup chorizo sausage, diced or 2 thick strips of bacon, chopped
2 small zucchini or summer squash, cut into 3/4-inch dice
2 tomatoes, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon chili flakes
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 cup white wine
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

In a large pot, bring one gallon of water to a boil with 4 tablespoons of kosher salt. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. This should take 6-9 minutes, depending on the pasta instructions on the pasta packaging. Drain and reserve the pasta. In the same pot, on medium-high heat, place the oil, onions, and chorizo. Sauté until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Toss in the zucchini and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Turn the heat to high, then add the tomato and garlic. Stir to coat the vegetables while zucchini browns. Mix in the chili flakes, paprika, and white wine. Bring to a simmer and reduce the liquid while continuing to stir. Add the salt, cooked pasta, honey, parmesan, and oregano. Fully incorporate, then serve.

Makes 6-8 portions.

