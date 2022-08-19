Summer Squash Pasta

1 pound penne pasta

4 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup white onion, small dice

1/2 cup chorizo sausage, diced or 2 thick strips of bacon, chopped

2 small zucchini or summer squash, cut into 3/4-inch dice

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup white wine

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

In a large pot, bring one gallon of water to a boil with 4 tablespoons of kosher salt. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. This should take 6-9 minutes, depending on the pasta instructions on the pasta packaging. Drain and reserve the pasta. In the same pot, on medium-high heat, place the oil, onions, and chorizo. Sauté until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Toss in the zucchini and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Turn the heat to high, then add the tomato and garlic. Stir to coat the vegetables while zucchini browns. Mix in the chili flakes, paprika, and white wine. Bring to a simmer and reduce the liquid while continuing to stir. Add the salt, cooked pasta, honey, parmesan, and oregano. Fully incorporate, then serve.

Makes 6-8 portions.