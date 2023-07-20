Sun dried tomato chimichurri

This recipe makes two cups.
Ingredients
- 1 cup lightly packed parsley, washed and dried
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 4 to 5 cloves of garlic
- ¼ cup sundried tomato, steeped in hot water for 10 minutes and drained
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Juice of one lemon
- ¼ cup olive oil
Instructions
- In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients then purée. Serve with grilled steak or chicken.
- To store, place in a deli container, top with olive oil, and place in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.