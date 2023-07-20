taste of today

Sun dried tomato chimichurri

Red chimichuri
Metro Bis

This recipe makes two cups.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley, washed and dried
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 4 to 5 cloves of garlic
  • ¼ cup sundried tomato, steeped in hot water for 10 minutes and drained
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • Juice of one lemon
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Instructions

  1. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients then purée. Serve with grilled steak or chicken.
  2. To store, place in a deli container, top with olive oil, and place in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

