Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bites

For the Marinade
- 2 chicken breasts, 1-inch dice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon dry oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
For the Glaze
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon scallions, chopped
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, olive oil, sweet paprika, dry oregano, salt, garlic, and chili
pepper flakes. Place the coated chicken onto a foil-lined sheet pan, then place in the oven. Cook for 7-8 minutes or until cooked all the way through.
To make the glaze, place a sauté pan on medium high heat, then add the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, and hot sauce. Stir the ingredients together, then bring to a simmer. Add the chicken to the pan once it is cooked. Reduce the liquid in the pan to form a glaze,
add the scallions, and serve.
Makes 2 portions.