Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bites

For the Marinade

2 chicken breasts, 1-inch dice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon dry oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes

For the Glaze

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

1 tablespoon scallions, chopped

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, olive oil, sweet paprika, dry oregano, salt, garlic, and chili

pepper flakes. Place the coated chicken onto a foil-lined sheet pan, then place in the oven. Cook for 7-8 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

To make the glaze, place a sauté pan on medium high heat, then add the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, and hot sauce. Stir the ingredients together, then bring to a simmer. Add the chicken to the pan once it is cooked. Reduce the liquid in the pan to form a glaze,

add the scallions, and serve.

Makes 2 portions.