Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bites

Metro Bis

For the Marinade

  • 2 chicken breasts, 1-inch dice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon dry oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes

For the Glaze

  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon scallions, chopped
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, olive oil, sweet paprika, dry oregano, salt, garlic, and chili
pepper flakes. Place the coated chicken onto a foil-lined sheet pan, then place in the oven. Cook for 7-8 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

To make the glaze, place a sauté pan on medium high heat, then add the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, and hot sauce. Stir the ingredients together, then bring to a simmer. Add the chicken to the pan once it is cooked. Reduce the liquid in the pan to form a glaze,
add the scallions, and serve.

Makes 2 portions.

