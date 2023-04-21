taste of today

Thai Inspired Beef Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Thai Beef Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 small head red cabbage, cored and chopped
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 English cucumber, chopped
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup mint, chopped
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 8 ounces steak, cooked to medium rare, chilled, and sliced
  • ½ cup chopped roasted peanuts
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dressing

  • 1 cup lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup fish sauce
  • ½ cup light brown sugar
  • ½ cup vegetable oil

Instructions

  • Whisk the lime juice, ginger, garlic, fish sauce and sugar together in a medium mixing bowl.
  • While continuing to whisk, slowly add the oil then reserve the dressing.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us