Thai Inspired Beef Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

Salad

1 small head red cabbage, cored and chopped

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

¼ cup mint, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

8 ounces steak, cooked to medium rare, chilled, and sliced

½ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dressing

1 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

¼ cup fish sauce

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

Instructions

Whisk the lime juice, ginger, garlic, fish sauce and sugar together in a medium mixing bowl.

While continuing to whisk, slowly add the oil then reserve the dressing.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.