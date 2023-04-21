Thai Inspired Beef Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 small head red cabbage, cored and chopped
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 English cucumber, chopped
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup mint, chopped
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 8 ounces steak, cooked to medium rare, chilled, and sliced
- ½ cup chopped roasted peanuts
Dressing
- 1 cup lime juice
- 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- ¼ cup fish sauce
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
Instructions
- Whisk the lime juice, ginger, garlic, fish sauce and sugar together in a medium mixing bowl.
- While continuing to whisk, slowly add the oil then reserve the dressing.