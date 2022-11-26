Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Thanksgiving leftover quiche.

Ingredients:

1 9-inch frozen, deep dish pie shell

1 cup of mashed potatoes

3 eggs

1 cup of cream

1 cup of vegetables, cooked and chopped (Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, carrots)

1 cup of turkey, cooked and chopped

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup of cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 bunch of parsley, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the pie shell on a cookie sheet. Allow to thaw then prick the inside bottom of the shell randomly with a fork approximately nine times.

Bake the shell with nothing in it for 5 to 6 minutes or just until it starts to brown. Remove then set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, cream, vegetables, turkey and parmesan cheese. Mix well.

Pour the mixture into the precooked pie shell. Top with the cheddar and parsley. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are fully cooked.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.