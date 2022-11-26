taste of today

Thanksgiving Leftover Quiche

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Thanksgiving leftover quiche.

Ingredients:

  • 1 9-inch frozen, deep dish pie shell
  • 1 cup of mashed potatoes
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup of cream
  • 1 cup of vegetables, cooked and chopped (Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, carrots)
  • 1 cup of turkey, cooked and chopped
  • 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 bunch of parsley, chopped

Instructions:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the pie shell on a cookie sheet. Allow to thaw then prick the inside bottom of the shell randomly with a fork approximately nine times.

Bake the shell with nothing in it for 5 to 6 minutes or just until it starts to brown. Remove then set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, cream, vegetables, turkey and parmesan cheese. Mix well.

Taste Of Today

taste of today 2 hours ago

Thanksgiving Leftover Quiche

taste of today Nov 19

Cranberry Sauce

Pour the mixture into the precooked pie shell. Top with the cheddar and parsley. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are fully cooked.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us