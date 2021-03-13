taste of today

Tomato and Spinach Pasta

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato and spinach pasta.

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound penne pasta cooked in boiling salted water until cooked, drained and reserved
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 3 medium tomatoes chopped
  • ½ cup white wine
  • ¼ teaspoon chili pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

In a large sauté pan lightly heat the olive oil up on medium low.

Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until lightly browned.

Toss in the chopped tomato and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft.

Reduce the wine and heat the pasta thoroughly. Then toss in the spinach and parmesan cheese.

This recipe makes 4 servings.

