Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato and spinach pasta.

Ingredients:

½ pound penne pasta cooked in boiling salted water until cooked, drained and reserved

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic sliced

3 medium tomatoes chopped

½ cup white wine

¼ teaspoon chili pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups fresh spinach

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

In a large sauté pan lightly heat the olive oil up on medium low.

Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until lightly browned.

Toss in the chopped tomato and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft.

Reduce the wine and heat the pasta thoroughly. Then toss in the spinach and parmesan cheese.

This recipe makes 4 servings.