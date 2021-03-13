Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato and spinach pasta.
Ingredients:
- ½ pound penne pasta cooked in boiling salted water until cooked, drained and reserved
- 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
- 3 medium tomatoes chopped
- ½ cup white wine
- ¼ teaspoon chili pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
Instructions:
In a large sauté pan lightly heat the olive oil up on medium low.
Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until lightly browned.
Toss in the chopped tomato and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft.
Reduce the wine and heat the pasta thoroughly. Then toss in the spinach and parmesan cheese.
This recipe makes 4 servings.