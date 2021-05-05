Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato couscous.

Ingredients:

2 cups of tomato juice

1 cup of couscous

1 cup of diced tomatoes

1/4 cup of chopped parsley (or mixed fresh herbs)

2 tablespoons of salted butter

Instructions:

Place the tomato juice in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer on medium-high heat.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.

Pour 1/2 of the simmering tomato juice over the couscous then mix. Fully incorporate the rest of the liquid with the couscous.

Cover with a plate or foil then place in a warm area for 10 minutes. (Over the stove works well for this.)

Fluff the couscous with a fork and break up large clumps. Serve warm.

This recipe makes 8 side portions.