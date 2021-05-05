Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato couscous.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of tomato juice
- 1 cup of couscous
- 1 cup of diced tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of chopped parsley (or mixed fresh herbs)
- 2 tablespoons of salted butter
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Place the tomato juice in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer on medium-high heat.
Combine the remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.
Pour 1/2 of the simmering tomato juice over the couscous then mix. Fully incorporate the rest of the liquid with the couscous.
Cover with a plate or foil then place in a warm area for 10 minutes. (Over the stove works well for this.)
Fluff the couscous with a fork and break up large clumps. Serve warm.
This recipe makes 8 side portions.